AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 182.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 63.2% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 44,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.92.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $162.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.30. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.17 and a 1-year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,035. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

