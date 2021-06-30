AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 61,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at $93,980,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,407,000 after buying an additional 492,283 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after buying an additional 342,581 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Covanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Covanta by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 323,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 443.36 and a beta of 1.38. Covanta Holding Co. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $18.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

