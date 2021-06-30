AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Kura Oncology by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Kura Oncology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Shares of KURA opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 24.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.85.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

