Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Acquires $123,060.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ALZN traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,856,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,229. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.