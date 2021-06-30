Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Acquires $123,060.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of ALZN traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,856,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,229. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.
Alzamend Neuro Company Profile
Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.