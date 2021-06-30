Amalgamated Bank Acquires 4,686 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCL opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.16.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

