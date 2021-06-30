Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,058,000 after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 49,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $62.96 and a one year high of $124.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

