Amalgamated Bank Has $826,000 Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,939. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $83.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.12. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 73.11, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

