Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $184,108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after buying an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,100,000 after purchasing an additional 71,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $463.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $432.69. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $466.66.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

