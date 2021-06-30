Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,024 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 214,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 159,101 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,990,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.13. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

