Amalgamated Bank Sells 359 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,151,000 after purchasing an additional 139,803 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $432,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after buying an additional 165,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,187,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $177.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.51. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

