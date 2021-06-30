Ambrosus Price Up 18.8% This Week (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a market cap of $5.84 million and $273,962.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ambrosus Profile

Get Ambrosus alerts:

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 740,168,656 coins and its circulating supply is 199,620,323 coins. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.