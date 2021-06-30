AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 6.1%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.53 and last traded at $57.38. Approximately 194,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 167,436,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

AMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $151,795.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,819 shares of company stock worth $7,476,683. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 9.5% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

