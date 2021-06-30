American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 212.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

