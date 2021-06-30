American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) Short Interest Up 369.1% in June

American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 369.1% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
OTCMKTS GNOW remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. American Caresource has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07.
American Caresource Company Profile
