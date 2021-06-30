American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,054 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $22,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,335,183. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,157. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

