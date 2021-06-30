American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.29. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,152,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth approximately $39,560,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.