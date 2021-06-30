American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,667 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.05% of American Water Works worth $13,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.72. 4,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,717. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

