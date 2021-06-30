Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $255.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “While Amgen’s key drugs like Prolia, Repatha, Otezla and biosimilars are driving sales, increasing competition for its legacy products is hurting the same. Amgen is rapidly advancing its innovative pipeline. It is regularly pursuing “external opportunities” such as the acquisition of Otezla and the stake in China's BeiGene. Amgen expects several important clinical data readouts in 2021, which could be catalysts for the stock. Amgen also boasts a strong biosimilars portfolio, which is an important long-term growth driver. However, pricing and competitive pressure are impacting many of Amgen’s products and franchises. Several of Amgen’s marketed drugs are facing increased pricing headwinds in 2021 and continued COVID-19 headwinds. Amgen’s shares have outperformed the industry this year so far.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.05.

AMGN opened at $242.46 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

