AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of POWW opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.58. AMMO has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $9.95.
POWW has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMMO in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMMO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
About AMMO
Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.
