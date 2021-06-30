AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of POWW stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AMMO has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $9.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMMO stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of AMMO worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on POWW shares. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMMO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

