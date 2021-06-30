Analysts Anticipate AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.85. AdvanSix reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 119.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $114,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,385,000 after acquiring an additional 308,615 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth $4,887,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth $3,367,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.86. 107,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,724. The firm has a market cap of $837.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

