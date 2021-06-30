Analysts Anticipate Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). Aspen Group reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASPU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

