Analysts Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.72 Million

Brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to post $266.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $255.70 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $256.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,940,000 after buying an additional 86,329 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 153.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

