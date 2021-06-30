Analysts Anticipate Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Tenable posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

TENB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $75,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,397.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $171,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,629.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,578 shares of company stock worth $7,798,126. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -155.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

