Analysts Anticipate The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. The Williams Companies posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of WMB opened at $26.14 on Friday. The Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

