Analysts Expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.90 Million

Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to post sales of $177.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.80 million and the highest is $185.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $91.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $684.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $677.00 million to $691.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $745.30 million, with estimates ranging from $731.00 million to $759.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at $745,448.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $821,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 298,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 117,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $27.03. 207,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,601. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $681.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

