Analysts Expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.14. Trip.com Group posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 137%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCOM. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Trip.com Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,164,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,459,000 after acquiring an additional 758,301 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,187,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,441,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,461,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,040,000 after buying an additional 1,717,271 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

