Analysts Offer Predictions for Meggitt PLC’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MEGGY)

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meggitt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Morris anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.
About Meggitt
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
