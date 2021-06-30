Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ: KIN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/17/2021 – Kindred Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/17/2021 – Kindred Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

6/17/2021 – Kindred Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

6/16/2021 – Kindred Biosciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Aegis. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

5/12/2021 – Kindred Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $9.25 to $15.25.

KIN stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.67 million, a PE ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.26. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $9.28.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,271 shares in the company, valued at $17,756,607.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 108,527 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 78,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

