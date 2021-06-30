Analysts Set Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Price Target at €77.73

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €77.67 ($91.37).

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAS shares. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

BAS stock traded down €0.75 ($0.88) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €65.30 ($76.82). The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.37. Basf has a 52 week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

