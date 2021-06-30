Analysts Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT at $66.08

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.08.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

BIGC opened at $64.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.81. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.96.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 58,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,828,469.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $669,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 272,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,714,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,335,389. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in BigCommerce by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,195,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,155,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

