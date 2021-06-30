Analysts Set DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) PT at $10.03

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.03.

DHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.18. DHT has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that DHT will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,936,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,785,000 after buying an additional 511,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,940,000 after buying an additional 238,683 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of DHT by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,611,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after buying an additional 101,726 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,978,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 13.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,203,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 268,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

