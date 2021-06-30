Analysts Set Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Price Target at $49.80

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

NUAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 399,732 shares of company stock worth $21,031,006. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,120,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,920. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2,728.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.56.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

