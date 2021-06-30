Analysts Set SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Target Price at $34.33

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

In related news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $928,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $509,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $279,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $584,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SelectQuote by 265.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 152,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 110,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at $3,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,338. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 21.55.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.