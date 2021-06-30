Analyzing Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) & Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canoo and Gentex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million 914.61 -$89.81 million ($1.39) -7.06 Gentex $1.69 billion 4.75 $347.56 million $1.41 23.57

Gentex has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Canoo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Canoo has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentex has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and Gentex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -40.90% -23.35% Gentex 21.62% 19.81% 17.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Canoo and Gentex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00 Gentex 1 2 4 0 2.43

Canoo currently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.41%. Gentex has a consensus price target of $32.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.70%. Given Canoo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Gentex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Gentex shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Gentex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gentex beats Canoo on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It also provides variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, the company offers photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms and detectors, audible and visual signaling appliances, and bells and speakers used in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments, as well as researches and develops nanofiber chemical sensing products. Gentex Corporation sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

