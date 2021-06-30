Analyzing ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) and Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE)

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) and Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Nuvve shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Nuvve shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ChargePoint and Nuvve, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 0 2 7 0 2.78 Nuvve 0 0 1 0 3.00

ChargePoint presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.87%. Nuvve has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.48%. Given Nuvve’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvve is more favorable than ChargePoint.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChargePoint and Nuvve’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint N/A N/A -$315.32 million N/A N/A Nuvve N/A N/A -$1.04 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares ChargePoint and Nuvve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint N/A N/A N/A Nuvve N/A -35.64% -10.54%

Summary

ChargePoint beats Nuvve on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Nuvve Company Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid. It serves public organizations, businesses, and homes by reducing the cost of electric infrastructure and reducing CO2 emissions through its programs of workplace vehicle charging and campus fleet vehicle charging, commercial delivery fleet charging, and multi-unit dwelling car sharing and charging. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

