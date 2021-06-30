Analyzing Inari Medical (NARI) & Its Competitors

Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI) is one of 178 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Inari Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inari Medical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00 Inari Medical Competitors 902 3844 7110 189 2.55

Inari Medical presently has a consensus target price of $129.40, indicating a potential upside of 37.84%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 12.42%. Given Inari Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inari Medical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $139.67 million $13.79 million 347.70 Inari Medical Competitors $1.16 billion $77.47 million 73.33

Inari Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Inari Medical. Inari Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical 10.08% 8.69% 7.80% Inari Medical Competitors -686.23% -92.58% -18.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.7% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inari Medical beats its competitors on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

