Analyzing Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Northeast Bank pays out 1.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. S&T Bancorp pays out 62.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northeast Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Northeast Bank and S&T Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bank $96.87 million 2.60 $22.74 million $2.53 11.96 S&T Bancorp $380.18 million 3.24 $21.04 million $1.78 17.56

Northeast Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than S&T Bancorp. Northeast Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&T Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Northeast Bank and S&T Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A S&T Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

S&T Bancorp has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.20%. Given S&T Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe S&T Bancorp is more favorable than Northeast Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Bank and S&T Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bank 43.19% N/A N/A S&T Bancorp 10.67% 7.48% 0.93%

Summary

S&T Bancorp beats Northeast Bank on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, cash management, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit and credit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. It operates a network of nine branches in Western, Central, and Southern Maine. Northeast Bank was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 76 banking branches and 5 loan production offices located in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.