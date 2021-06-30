Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $40.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Anavex Life Sciences traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 8448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVXL. Dawson James raised their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.