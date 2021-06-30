Anchor Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $187.37 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $187.37 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00006883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00010082 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,265,320 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.