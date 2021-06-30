Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AAZ stock opened at GBX 138.50 ($1.81) on Wednesday. Anglo Asian Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 102.01 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 181.80 ($2.38). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.43 million and a PE ratio of 9.90.

Get Anglo Asian Mining alerts:

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.