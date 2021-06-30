Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
AAZ stock opened at GBX 138.50 ($1.81) on Wednesday. Anglo Asian Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 102.01 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 181.80 ($2.38). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.43 million and a PE ratio of 9.90.
Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile
