Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Julian Treger Buys 35,000 Shares

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Julian Treger acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

Julian Treger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Julian Treger sold 300,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total value of £420,000 ($548,732.69).

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock traded down GBX 3.02 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 139.98 ($1.83). The stock had a trading volume of 287,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,329. The firm has a market cap of £298.83 million and a PE ratio of -13.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 144.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.91%.

APF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

