Anqa Management LLC Takes Position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I comprises 0.2% of Anqa Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter worth about $20,162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter worth about $5,724,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter worth about $4,310,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter worth about $3,700,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter worth about $2,202,000.

Get Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HLAHU remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,986. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLAHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.