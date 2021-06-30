ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $352.53 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.99 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

