ANSYS Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,146 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,748% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 334.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,904,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth $134,446,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $133,527,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $102,220,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in ANSYS by 482.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after buying an additional 292,862 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $352.53 on Wednesday. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $279.99 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.