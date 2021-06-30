Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. AON comprises approximately 1.7% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 662.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,415,000 after acquiring an additional 956,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,454,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,014,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,493,000 after acquiring an additional 451,871 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,347,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,207,000 after acquiring an additional 327,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in AON by 1,813.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AON traded down $4.23 on Wednesday, reaching $238.67. 44,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,659. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $260.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

