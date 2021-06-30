Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.40.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $66.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $26,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,158 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,923,000 after purchasing an additional 110,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.