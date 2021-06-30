APG Asset Management N.V. Has $238.59 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,203,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.49% of Capital One Financial worth $238,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.47.

Shares of COF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.43. 59,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,882. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.39. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.