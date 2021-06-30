APG Asset Management N.V. Has $326.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,876,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 887,260 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.32% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $326,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.07. 31,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,242. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $127.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.