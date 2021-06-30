APG Asset Management N.V. Has $798.90 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,141,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 473,583 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.4% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.15% of Alibaba Group worth $798,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $128,384,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $900,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 42.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $624,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.70. 377,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,355,088. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $613.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

